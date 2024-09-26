10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Sept. 27-29)

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Night Light Festival

Calgary's Night Light festival returns with vivid outdoor light installations and interactive art perfect for family photo ops. When: Thursday, Sept. 26 to Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

The free festival will be held in Victoria Park, with three displays in three different locations: Haultain Park (225 13 Ave. S.W.), Central Memorial Park (1221 Second St. S.W.) and The District at Beltline (227 11 Ave. S.W.) Cost: Free.

Calgary Fall Home Show

Held at the BMO Centre, the Calgary Fall Home Show offers homeowners and renters a chance to chat with industry experts about their projects. When: Friday, Sept. 27 to Sunday, Sept. 29.

BMO Centre,20 Round Up Way S.E. Cost: Adult (13+): $10, senior (60+): $8,half day admission (after 4 p.m. only): $6.

All My Relations Healing Powwow

All My Relations Healing Powwow returns for a second year. The healing powwow, is a chance for people togather, celebrate, participate and learn about Indigenous culture and traditions. When: From 1 to 6 p.m. onSaturday, Sept. 28, 2024

BMO Centre (Hall A2), 20 Round Up Way S.E. Cost: Free

Harvest Fair

This year, Granary Road is taking Pickle Palooza, Garlic Breath and Apple and Pumpkin Fest and combining them into a Harvest Fair. Officials promise the event will have something for everyone. When: Saturday, Sept. 28, Sunday, Sept. 29, Saturday, Oct. 5, Sunday Oct. 6.

Granary Road, 226066 112 St. West, Foothills County, Alta. Cost: Adult/child day ticket: $23.

Fall Days and Harvest Lights

The Calgary Farmyard has special autumn-themed decorations at Fall Days and Harvest Lights. Fall Days features pumpkin displays perfect for family photos – and the pumpkins are also available to purchase if you’re hoping to carve a Jack-O-Lantern. Harvest Lights happens once the sun has set, illuminating the park with a colour light display featuring thousands of bulbs. When: Fall Days runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and holidays.

Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd. 224, Rocky View, Alta. Cost: Prices vary.

Pumpkins After Dark

Pumpkins After Dark returns to Calgary this autumn. The event lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 10,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns. It's a family friendly event that organizers say has plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. There's also live pumpkin carving and fall treats and sweets. When: Until Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.

Winsport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W. Cost: Prices vary.

Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf

WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor to become a Spoktacular Haunted Mini-Golf. Officials say the course will be well lit and challenge all ages and abilities. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costume for their visit. When: Until Oct. 31, 2024. From 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 1 to 8:30 p.m. on weekends.

WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W. Cost: Prices vary.

Halloweekends at Calaway Park

Dress up in a costume and head to Calaway Park for Halloweekends, featuring a family-friendly display of Halloween-themed scenes through the south side of the park. When: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until to Oct. 14,

Calaway Park, 245033 Range Rd. 33. Cost: $52 (ages three to 49), $42 (ages 50 and up) and $40 after 2 p.m. Children two and under are free.

Cavalry FC vs. Vancouver FC

Calgary's Cavalary FC take on the Vancouver FC at ATCO Field. When: 5 p.m. onSaturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W. Cost: Prices vary.

