    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Sept. 27-29)

    An undated photo showing a light installations at Calgary's Night Light festival. (nightlightvicpark.ca) An undated photo showing a light installations at Calgary's Night Light festival. (nightlightvicpark.ca)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Night Light Festival

    • What: Calgary's Night Light festival returns with vivid outdoor light installations and interactive art perfect for family photo ops.
    • When: Thursday, Sept. 26 to Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
    • Where: The free festival will be held in Victoria Park, with three displays in three different locations: Haultain Park (225 13 Ave. S.W.), Central Memorial Park (1221 Second St. S.W.) and The District at Beltline (227 11 Ave. S.W.)
    • Cost: Free.

    Calgary Fall Home Show

    • What: Held at the BMO Centre, the Calgary Fall Home Show offers homeowners and renters a chance to chat with industry experts about their projects. 
    • When: Friday, Sept. 27 to Sunday, Sept. 29.
    • Where: BMO Centre,20 Round Up Way S.E.
    • Cost: Adult (13+): $10, senior (60+): $8,half day admission (after 4 p.m. only): $6.

    All My Relations Healing Powwow

    • What: All My Relations Healing Powwow returns for a second year. The healing powwow, is a chance for people togather, celebrate, participate and learn about Indigenous culture and traditions. 
    • When: From 1 to 6 p.m. onSaturday, Sept. 28, 2024
    • Where: BMO Centre (Hall A2), 20 Round Up Way S.E.
    • Cost: Free

    Harvest Fair

    • What: This year, Granary Road is taking Pickle Palooza, Garlic Breath and Apple and Pumpkin Fest and combining them into a Harvest Fair. Officials promise the event will have something for everyone.
    • When: Saturday, Sept. 28, Sunday, Sept. 29, Saturday, Oct. 5, Sunday Oct. 6.
    • Where: Granary Road, 226066 112 St. West, Foothills County, Alta.
    • Cost: Adult/child day ticket: $23.

    Fall Days and Harvest Lights

    • What: The Calgary Farmyard has special autumn-themed decorations at Fall Days and Harvest Lights. Fall Days features pumpkin displays perfect for family photos – and the pumpkins are also available to purchase if you’re hoping to carve a Jack-O-Lantern. Harvest Lights happens once the sun has set, illuminating the park with a colour light display featuring thousands of bulbs.
    • When: Fall Days runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and holidays.
    • Harvest Lights, meanwhile, takes place Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 p.m.
    • Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Rd. 224, Rocky View, Alta.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Pumpkins After Dark

    • What: Pumpkins After Dark returns to Calgary this autumn. The event lets visitors walk along a pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays featuring more than 10,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns. It's a family friendly event that organizers say has plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. There's also live pumpkin carving and fall treats and sweets.
    • When: Until Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.
    • Where: Winsport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Spooktacular Haunted Mini-Golf

    • What: WinSport's 18-hole outdoor mini-golf course will be decorated with Halloween décor to become a Spoktacular Haunted Mini-Golf. Officials say the course will be well lit and challenge all ages and abilities. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costume for their visit.
    • When: Until Oct. 31, 2024. From 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 1 to 8:30 p.m. on weekends.
    • Where: WinSport, 88 Canada Olympic Rd. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Halloweekends at Calaway Park

    • What: Dress up in a costume and head to Calaway Park for Halloweekends, featuring a family-friendly display of Halloween-themed scenes through the south side of the park.
    • When: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until to Oct. 14,
    • Where: Calaway Park, 245033 Range Rd. 33.
    • Cost: $52 (ages three to 49), $42 (ages 50 and up) and $40 after 2 p.m. Children two and under are free.

    Cavalry FC vs. Vancouver FC

    • What: Calgary's Cavalary FC take on the Vancouver FC at ATCO Field.
    • When: 5 p.m. onSaturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
    • Where: ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Calgary International Film Festival

    • What: The Calgary International Film Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.
    • When: Sept. 19 to 29, 2024.
    • Where: Various locations.
    • Cost: Prices vary depending on event.

    Helene races toward Florida as a major Category 3 storm

    Hurricane Helene could cause a 'nightmare' scenario of catastrophic storm surge in northwestern Florida, officials warned Thursday as they urged residents to heed evacuation orders ahead of the enormous storm, which is expected to cause significant damage hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.

