Calgary police say two men have been charged after they allegedly helped Nathan Gervais, a suspect in the murder of Lukas Strasser-Hird, flee Canada to Vietnam before his trial in 2016.

Gervais, 23, is charged with first-degree murder with Strasser-Hird's death in November 2013.

He failed to appear in court for his trial three years later and was arrested in Vietnam last year.

Police announced charges on Friday against two men who they say helped Gervais flee the country.

Sean Alexander Airey, 27, of Calgary, is charged with:

two counts of obstruction of justice

forging a passport

making a false statement to procure a passport

being an accessory after the fact to murder

Marshall Thomas Quillian, 21, of Calgary, is charged with:

obstruction of justice

forging a passport

making a false statement to procure a passport

being an accessory after the fact to murder

Dale Hird, Lukas' father, posted on the Calgary Police Service's Facebook page shortly after the news broke, expressing his gratitude for the arrests.

Both Airey and Quillian are scheduled to appear in court on January 14.

Strasser-Hird was found stabbed and badly beaten in an alleyway in the Beltline on November 23, 2013.

He was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.

Franz Emir Cabrera, Joch Pouk, Assmar Ryiad Shlah and Jordan Lee Liao were all charged with second-degree murder in the case.

The court found Cabrera and Shlah guilty of second-degree murder, Pouk guilty of manslaughter and Liao not guilty in the incident.

Cabrera and Shlah were sentenced to life in prison, but are eligible for parole in 15 years and 12 years respectively.

Pouk was given a seven-year sentence, but his pre-trial custody reduced that to just under two years.

Gervais was sentenced to 15 months in jail for breaching his bail conditions.

His murder trial is scheduled to begin on Monday.