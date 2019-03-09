CP Rail officials say no one was injured when a train struck another in southeast Calgary on Saturday morning, but both ended up falling off the tracks.

The incident, in the area of Ogden Road and 50 Avenue S.E., took place at about 9:20 a.m.

Salem Woodrow, media relations advisor with CP, said in an email to CTV that one of the trains was leaving the Alyth Yard when it crashed into another one.

"There were no injuries and there are no public safety concerns."

There is no information what the trains were carrying at the time.

Police are in the area redirecting traffic past the incident.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.