CALGARY -- An early morning shooting in a southeast neighbourhood sent two men to hospital.

Calgary police responded just after 2:15 a.m. to the 200 block of Elgin Meadows Gardens following reports indicating at least two shots had been fired and the sound of shattering glass had be heard in the area.

Upon arrival, EMS transported two men in their 20s to Foothills Hospital. One man suffered critical life-threatening injuries, while the other suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word on any possible suspects at this time, but Calgary police confirm to CTV News that this shooting is believed to be a targeted attack.

The investigation is ongoing as officers hold the scene and speak with witnesses.

Katie Felt lives across the street from where the shooting happened. She heard the gunshots and was immediately concerned for the safety of her three children.

"I was in bed and I heard four loud bangs and I thought somebody was breaking into my house," Felt said.

"We were looking out the window and there was a white truck that had taken off down the road so then the other neighbours were all outside and I went down the street the other way and I heard someone screaming for help."

Felt adds that neighbours called 9-1-1 after they had been spotted a man with a gunshot wound sitting on a nearby porch

"I’m still in so much shock," she said.

Kyle McKinnon also lives on the street where the shooting occurred. He heard the same four loud gun shots and saw a white truck leaving the area.

"It’s a little bit terrifying," said McKinnon. "It’s not exactly what you want to wake up to at 2:30 in the morning for sure.

"It’s all small families around here so this doesn’t happen very often and I think everyone around here is a little bit spooked right now."

Most neighbours told CTV the street they live on is relatively quiet, but others, like Dave Coles, have noticed a spike in police activity.

"I had noticed just some driving back and forth of police in the past but I didn’t know what it meant," he said.

"I would have to say there was a lot of slowdown in this one area from police."

CPS detectives are now on scene gathering evidence. Blue and red shotgun shells have been marked with pylons on the ground by Calgary Police and a basement window has been blown out.

A number of homes in the area have cameras and officers will be sifting through surveillance footage and knocking on more doors Friday morning.

If you have any information related to this shooting, you’re asked to contact the Calgary Police at 403-266-1234 or give an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.