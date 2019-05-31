Gleichen RCMP say charges have been laid against two people in connection with a drug bust on Wednesday.

Mounties were called to respond to a weapons complaint on the First Nation at noon on May 29.

After an investigation, two suspects were arrested at a nearby home.

Police found quantities of heroin, methamphetamine as wells as a number of edged weapons and pepper spray.

Kelsey Sherida Manyheads, 28, of Siksika has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.

Uttam Bir Singh Danewalia, 32, of Calgary has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking heroin and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both suspects have court dates for next month.