Two people facing 84 charges after Guns and Gangs Unit investigation
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 7:51AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 10:25AM MDT
Two people are facing 84 drug, weapon and fraud charges following an investigation involving the Calgary police Guns and Gangs Unit that saw more than $275,000 in cash and $137,000 worth of drugs seized.
The investigation was launched June 12 after police were notified that the contents of a package being shipped to a home in Calgary didn’t match its description.
The package was examined and the item was determined to be a solvent trap, normally used for cleaning a firearm, which can easily be modified into a suppressor.
During the investigation, a 2017 Range Rover was seen parked outside a suspect residence, which was believed to be stolen.
Police executed a search warrant on Monday at a residence in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue S.W., where they seized:
- $177,850 in Canadian currency
- $100,600 in counterfeit U.S. currency
- Six handguns
- One sawed-off shotgun
- One rifle
- Several firearm suppressors
- 5,000 fentanyl pills
- Over 500 grams of methamphetamine
- A small amount of cocaine, LSD and psilocybin
- Items relating to credit card and identification fraud
- A stolen 2017 Land Rover
- A stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle
Police said the VIN number on the Range Rover had been replaced with a counterfeit.
Shaun Alexander Folk, 42, of Calgary,is charged with 51 offences including:
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing it was unauthorized
- Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
- Unsafe storage of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm while prohibited from doing so
- Breaching a recognizance
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Fraud
He is scheduled to appear in court on July 4.
Folk has been known to police "for a significant period of time," said Staff Sgt. Monty Sparrow, but is not an associate of a known gang.
Erika Anne Hyndman, 29, of Calgary, is charged with 33 offences including:
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing it was unauthorized
- Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
- Unsafe storage of a firearm
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000.
She is scheduled to in court on Friday.
Sparrow said more charges are possible.