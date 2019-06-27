Two people are facing 84 drug, weapon and fraud charges following an investigation involving the Calgary police Guns and Gangs Unit that saw more than $275,000 in cash and $137,000 worth of drugs seized.

The investigation was launched June 12 after police were notified that the contents of a package being shipped to a home in Calgary didn’t match its description.

The package was examined and the item was determined to be a solvent trap, normally used for cleaning a firearm, which can easily be modified into a suppressor.

During the investigation, a 2017 Range Rover was seen parked outside a suspect residence, which was believed to be stolen.

Police executed a search warrant on Monday at a residence in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue S.W., where they seized:

$177,850 in Canadian currency

$100,600 in counterfeit U.S. currency

Six handguns

One sawed-off shotgun

One rifle

Several firearm suppressors

5,000 fentanyl pills

Over 500 grams of methamphetamine

A small amount of cocaine, LSD and psilocybin

Items relating to credit card and identification fraud

A stolen 2017 Land Rover

A stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle

Police said the VIN number on the Range Rover had been replaced with a counterfeit.

Shaun Alexander Folk, 42, of Calgary,is charged with 51 offences including:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing it was unauthorized

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Possession of a firearm while prohibited from doing so

Breaching a recognizance

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Fraud

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 4.

Folk has been known to police "for a significant period of time," said Staff Sgt. Monty Sparrow, but is not an associate of a known gang.

Erika Anne Hyndman, 29, of Calgary, is charged with 33 offences including:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing it was unauthorized

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Possession of stolen property over $5,000.

She is scheduled to in court on Friday.

Sparrow said more charges are possible.