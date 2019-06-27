Two people are facing 84 drug, weapon and fraud charges following an investigation involving the Calgary police Guns and Gangs Unit that saw more than $275,000 in cash and $137,000 worth of drugs seized.

The investigation was launched June 12 after police were notified that the contents of a package being shipped to a home in Calgary didn’t match its description.

The package was examined and the item was determined to be a solvent trap, normally used for cleaning a firearm, which can easily be modified into a suppressor.

During the investigation, a 2017 Range Rover was seen parked outside a suspect residence, which was believed to be stolen.

Police executed a search warrant on Monday at a residence in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue S.W., where they seized:

  • $177,850 in Canadian currency
  • $100,600 in counterfeit U.S. currency
  • Six handguns
  • One sawed-off shotgun
  • One rifle
  • Several firearm suppressors
  • 5,000 fentanyl pills
  • Over 500 grams of methamphetamine
  • A small amount of cocaine, LSD and psilocybin
  • Items relating to credit card and identification fraud
  • A stolen 2017 Land Rover
  • A stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle

Police said the VIN number on the Range Rover had been replaced with a counterfeit.

Shaun Alexander Folk, 42, of Calgary,is charged with 51 offences including:

  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
  • Possession of a firearm knowing it was unauthorized
  • Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
  • Unsafe storage of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm while prohibited from doing so
  • Breaching a recognizance
  • Possession of stolen property over $5,000
  • Fraud

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 4.

Folk has been known to police "for a significant period of time," said Staff Sgt. Monty Sparrow, but is not an associate of a known gang.

Erika Anne Hyndman, 29, of Calgary, is charged with 33 offences including:

  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
  • Possession of a firearm knowing it was unauthorized
  • Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
  • Unsafe storage of a firearm
  • Possession of stolen property over $5,000.

She is scheduled to in court on Friday.

Sparrow said more charges are possible.