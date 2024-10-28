Deadly motorcycle crash near Medicine Hat investigated by RCMP

CALGARY
    RCMP say a Medicine Hat man was killed in a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in southeast Alberta on Sunday evening.

    The vehicles were both eastbound on Highway 1, just east of Boundary Road S.E., when they collided at around 5:15 p.m.

    RCMP say the motorcyclist, a 66-year-old man, was taken to hospital in Medicine Hat suffering from life-threatening injuries, but later died.

    The driver of the SUV wasn't injured.

    The collision caused a section of Highway 1 to be closed for several hours.

    RCMP haven't yet determined the cause of the crash.

    Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage is asked to call Redcliff RCMP at 403-548-2288.

    Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

