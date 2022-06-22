U of C students to get face time with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is speaking with post-secondary students, including some in Alberta, through a virtual video call Wednesday morning as Russia's invasion of the eastern European country nears its fourth month.

The event was organized by the Ukrainian embassy in Canada and the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy.

Students at 10 universities across the country, including the University of Calgary and University of Alberta in Edmonton, will attend to hear a speech from the Ukrainian president, who will then answer questions.

Zelenskyy is expected to talk about how Canada and Canadian universities can support his war-torn country in its fight for survival against Russian forces.

The majority of the fighting in Ukraine is now to the south in the Donbas region, which is seeing some of the most intense ground fighting in Europe since the Second World War.

Since Russia launched its invasion in late February, thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been killed.

The virtual discussion runs from 7:15 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. MDT. It will be streamed live on the Munk School's YouTube channel.

With files from Reuters