CALGARY -- The United Conservative Party has passed all of its policy resolutions this weekend, including a controversial proposal to potentially introduce a two-tiered healthcare system in Alberta.

The party's annual general meeting was conducted online in 2020 because of the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the event, UCP members voted on 30 party resolutions ranging in topics from tax collection and transfer payments to senior's care and labour legislation.

The narrowest vote came during Policy 11, a proposal to "support the option of a privately-funded and privately-managed healthcare system."

According to the UCP AGM website, it passed with 52.71 per cent of the 793 votes cast.

The idea of a move to privatizing Alberta's healthcare was recently met with opposition among some grassroots organizations in Calgary.

Luanne Metz, a member of the political action committee Eyes Forward, said while Premier Jason Kenney promised time and again not to introduce the policy, the UCP's Policy 11 does just that.

Members of the PAC claimed the move to privatize healthcare could destroy the system.

"We are going to have a longer wait times in the public healthcare system and the taxpayers are going to be paying more for healthcare in general," Kate Perala, a co-organizer of Eyes Forward said last week.

"The evidence is already there from other countries if you look into it."

CTV News has reached out to Eyes Forward, as well as the UCP party and government for comment on the approval of Policy 11.

The UCP also passed proposals to establish an Alberta Pension Plan, reduce the size of government and work towards strengthening the province as a "global hub for technological innovations."

The virtual meeting will continue next Sunday.

(With files from Timm Bruch)