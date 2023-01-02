Ukrainian U25 hockey team takes on Dinos, raises awareness to help keep hockey alive in country at war

The University of Calgary Dinos men's hockey team will host a special opponent Monday night at Father David Bauer Arena when they play an exhibition against the Ukrainian U25 national team.

It's the second leg of the Ukrainian team's The Hockey Can't Stop tour.

The players are in Canada playing exhibition games against the Universities of Calgary, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, giving Ukraine the opportunity to prepare for the upcoming Winter University Games.

At the same time, they're also raising money for Ukrainian communities torn apart by war.

Oleksandra Slatvytska, the CEO of the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine, spoke to Flames TV during the Flames game New Year's Eve, where Ukrainian players were treated to their first NHL game by the team.

"We are here because Canada is the number one country in the world for hockey," Slatvytska said. "And this past August, I came here to see the world junior championships in Edmonton. I was looking for different kinds of help and support for our national teams.

"How we can preserve Ukrainian hockey with the reality we are facing right now?" she asked.

Slatvytska said more than 40 per cent of Ukraine's infrastructure and ice hockey venues have been damaged or completely destroyed by the war.

"We are asking IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation), we are asking [the] NHL for some different kinds of support," she said.

"And we thought, let's try to communicate with some universities maybe we can try to play some friendly exhibition games against different universities. We want to show to Canadians who really support Canada as a country, they support Ukraine very much right now.

"I think miracles can happen," she said, "and we are all together with kind, good intentions."

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at Father David Bauer Arena.