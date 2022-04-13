Unique floating recreation vehicle up for sale

Gordon McKenzie has done a lot of work on his polished aluminum recreational vehicle that he's named Flounder, because it floats Gordon McKenzie has done a lot of work on his polished aluminum recreational vehicle that he's named Flounder, because it floats

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why using term 'genocide' matters in Ukraine war

A formal U.S. follow-up accusing Russia of genocide, a campaign aimed at wiping out a targeted group, could carry obligations on the world to consider action. That's because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly in the years immediately after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.

Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions

Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 86 of the current 90 senators are now on the 'stop list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation. Russia also added one former member of the upper chamber.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina