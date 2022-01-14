University of Calgary extends online learning through Feb. 19

The University of Calgary will be extending online classes until Feb. 19, with no return to in-person learning until after reading week.

The U of C announced in late December that classes would be moving online temporarily in January due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

"Thus far, this variant has led to fewer hospitalizations than previous variants, but it is very contagious," president and vice-chancellor Ed McCauley said in a letter.

"Our decision to temporarily hold off on returning to in-person teaching and learning will allow the University of Calgary to play its part in reducing the spread. This should help ease the burden on our health-care system at this key time."

In-person learning will resume on Feb. 28.

Classes originally planned to be offered remotely will continue online.

"Shifting from remote to in person and back online again has been difficult on everyone," McCauley acknowledged.

Members of the University of Calgary Students' Union (SU) say they support the decision.

In a Friday news release, the SU said it was thankful that the university listened to student feedback and gave students a reasonable amount of notice.

"Like everyone, students want a return to normal. Students and the SU know that omicron makes this not possible," SU president Nicole Schmidt said.

Officials with Bow Valley College announced earlier this week that online classes at the post-secondary institution, which had been set to end on Jan. 21, would be extended until Feb. 14.