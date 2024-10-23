University of Lethbridge adds seats for students looking to become mental-health professionals

Graduate students looking to become mental-health professionals will have more opportunities to study in the University of Lethbridge’s Master of Education Counselling Psychology program.

Earlier this fall, the province announced $780,000 to add 15 seats over three years to the program.

The university was one of 12 post-secondary schools to receive funding, which created a total of 761 new seats in a variety of programs, including psychiatric nursing, psychology, social work, child and youth care, and addiction counselling.

The funding allows the U of L to add two new positions: a clinical practicum supervisor and an administrative support for practicum and partnership development for the new students.