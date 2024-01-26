University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge College working to keep graduates in Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Each year nearly 15,000 students will study post-secondary in Lethbridge, with many coming from out of town. Once they've completed their education, however, many choose to start their career outside the Lethbridge region -- a pattern Lethbridge stakeholders hope to reverse.

“It's super important for us to keep our awesome and talented alumni here in southern Alberta, they help us to build industry and help us to make sure we have a flourishing job market,”said Stephanie Savage, Lethbridge College alumni and engagement manager.

A new series of reports done in conjunction with Economic Development Lethbridge, South Grow Regional Economic Development, the University of Lethbridge, Lethbridge College and other partners sheds light on why many choose to leave.

Some of the chief concerns of the students surveyed were employment opportunities, public safety and transportation accessibility.

CONCERNED ABOUT OPPORTUNITIES

Currently about 38 per-cent of U of L alumni stay in Lethbridge two years after graduating and 50 per-cent of Lethbridge College graduates stay in southern Alberta.

“We're very pleased with the report because there's a lot of actionable intelligence in there that not only the city of Lethbridge but our regional communities as well can work on to keep young people and graduates here in southern Alberta,” said South Grow executive director, Peter Casurella.

Post-secondary students in Lethbridge have already helped to boost the local economy especially through filling part-time jobs.

But finding a way to keep graduates in the Lethbridge region could provide even more long-term economic benefit.

“When a company chooses to locate here in Lethbridge or a company wants to expand, having access to talent is one of the key considerations. So the fact that we've got these two great institutions churning out such great talent is really important for the local economy,” said Trevor Lewington, CEO of Economic Development Lethbridge.

Both the university and college are looking for ways to keep more graduates in Lethbridge and the surrounding communities and are looking to collaborate with community partners.

Mark Slomp, U of L executive director of student services said “we continue to have dialogue around this. Working together to really benefit the south west region with the influx and retention of graduates.”

About 70 per cent of students at the U of L and 61 per cent of students at Lethbridge College are originally from outside Lethbridge.