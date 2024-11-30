University of Lethbridge launches geospatial insitute

CALGARY
    Geomatics research is about to take a step forward at the University of Lethbridge.

    The university is launching the i4Geo Institute of Geospatial Inquiry, Instruction and Innovation.

    Geomatics deals with collecting, analyzing and interpreting data relating to the earth’s surface.

    The new institute is being launched with the help of geomatics support centre Tecterra.

    In 2023, Tecterra invested $5.2 million into Alberta universities for geomatics research.

    The U of L received $1.3 million which helped launch the new institute.

    “When we embarked on a journey of starting to give money back to the community we went out,” said Tecterra managing chair Monty Carter.

    “We looked at schools across Alberta that were making a difference in the province. And the University of Lethbridge is right at the top of that list, doing great work in your geospatial program, your undergraduate program and your graduate program.”

    The University of Lethbridge will be hosting a three-part geospatial workshop as part of the institute’s launch.

