University of Lethbridge names first Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion scholars

University of Lethbridge has named its first Equity, Diversion and Inclusion scholars.

The program was implemented in 2021 to create space and opportunity for scholars to share their work in relation to issues impacting racialized groups, including concerns, challenges, and barriers that equity-seeking groups may experience on campus.

The scholars include Dr. Sandra Dixon, Glenda Bonifacio, and Roy Golsteyn.

“The University of Lethbridge is moving in the right direction to embracing a stance of cultural humility at the institutional level," Dixon told CTV News.

“U of L is actively listening to the collective experiences of racialized faculty and staff and creating a safe space to have diverse voices at the table.”

The project is helping students share their stories in an environment where they won't be judged and where they may feel safe. They will also be meeting with authors from the U.S. and the United Kingdom to share and talk more about these sensitive topics.

“My research explores the lived experience of racialized academic women who are Black, Indigenous and women of color (BIWOC), and as importantly, identifies calls for action to ameliorate their systemic problems encountered in the academy, said Dr. Sandra Dixon.

As much as people what to change the world and how things are it takes one person to start for people to follow.

“As a racialized Black woman, I am pleased to see that the U of L is taking a proactive stance in seriously addressing and not just talking about equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI).” Dixon told CTV News.

The program is awarded for one year and may continue to do so with other reports if it continues to receive funding.