CALGARY -- It’s better to just let Environment Canada speak for themselves, perhaps:

Special weather statements have been issued re: a new band of moisture arriving tomorrow.

Highlights:

- ~10 cm of snow

- 60-80 km/h gusts pic.twitter.com/fK3wPj0Jno — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) October 15, 2020

Note that this is for Friday. Today’s just fine, albeit cool.

And now, the more localized dive.

This advisory, which runs from Grand Prairie to Medicine Hat and Cypress County, places up to 10 cm along the lower elevations within its purview, the exception being along the foothills, where values may range much higher, up to 25 cm along the Icefields parkway, where winter storm watches have been issued.

In addition, the cold front that drives the snow may also fuel wind gusts between 60-80 km/h. For Calgary proper, 5-6 cm of snow, and gusts ranging from 50-60 km/h should be expected. Forecasting tomorrow’s high temperature becomes tricky because of that cold front. There’s still a chance we warm to 4C or even 5C. The fact remains, though, that we’re going to be hit by that frontal passage. If we do end up reaching a warmer point before that cold front arrives, we’ll be facing heavier gusts, as the change in temperature is a wind trigger.

We could see additional snow showers push in Sunday, amounting to another 4 to 6 cm.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4C

Evening: some cloud, low -1C

Friday:

Snow early, then afternoon cold front brings 5-6 cm and 50-60 km/h gusts

Daytime high: 1C

Evening: snow, low -7C

Saturday:

Early light snow, mainly sunny

Daytime high: -3C

Evening: snow showers, low -8C

Sunday:

Snow, ~5 cm

Daytime high: -3C

Evening: cloudy, low -11C

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 3C

Evening: clear, low -5C

Here’s the positive spin for our snowy forecast: Justin is working up at Sunshine Village Ski Resort and sent this photo by! Almost time, outdoor enthusiasts! You can submit your snowy weather photos here.