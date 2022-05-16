Upcoming Victoria Day weekend prompts ATV safety warning from province

It may only be Monday but many Albertans are no doubt already looking ahead to the upcoming May long weekend.

It's with that in mind the province is asking people to prioritize safety if their weekend plans include use of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

"ATVs pose a risk to all users — and particularly those under 16 years of age, who have not yet developed the strength, skills or judgment needed to safely operate an ATV," said a Monday news release from Alberta Health Services. "The risk of serious injury is high."

According to the government, Alberta saw 6,908 ATV-related emergency room and urgent care visits between 2015 and 2020.

During that same time, there were 563 ATV-related hospitalizations for children and youth (16 years and younger) in Alberta and 13 deaths.

The Canadian Paediatric Society recommends that no one under the age of 16 years should operate an ATV, even a child-sized or youth model.

Albertans older than 16 are advised to take the following precautions to reduce their chances of becoming injured when riding an ATV:

Wear a proper-fitting, safety-approved helmet, jacket, long pants, goggles, boots, and gloves;

Learn or refresh your ability to use controls, ride terrain, turn and climb hills by taking an ATV operator course;

Don’t use alcohol or drugs before or while riding;

Check that your ATV is in good working condition and is equipped with an appropriate headlamp;

Don’t be a passenger or carry a passenger on a single-person ATV;

Be aware of hazards around you and ride during daylight hours;

Follow posted signs, stay on the trails and be aware of the weather and trail conditions; and

Take a cellphone or working two-way radio with you, as well as a first-aid kit. Let people know where you’re going and when you expect to be back.

For more information on ATV safety you can visit the province's website.