CALGARY -- Beginning today, a temporary vaccination clinic in downtown Calgary will welcome up to 6,000 eligible first dose vaccine recipients inside without an appointment.

The three-day immunization blitz at the TELUS Convention Centre will offer upward of 2,000 Pfizer vaccines each day, through Thursday.

The clinic, located at 136 Eighth Avenue S.E., will be open from 8:20 a.m. until 7:20 p.m. each day.

Recipients are asked to bring their Alberta Health Care card as well as government-issued photo identification.

Free 90-minute parking sessions will be offered by the City of Calgary in the building's underground parkade and two Calgary Transit tickets will be provided to vaccine recipients who arrive by bus or CTrain.