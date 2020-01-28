CALGARY -- A Calgary man has been found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement and uttering threats relating to a 2017 attack on a woman at a southwest hotel.

Vasilios Georgopoulos was found guilty Tuesday for the October 2017 attack that lasted 11 hours and saw the woman physically and sexually assaulted, burned and prevented from leaving the room.

The pair had met on a dating website and agreed to meet at the hotel. The woman escaped when Georgopoulos stepped away for a short time and she was able to run to the front lobby and asked the clerk to call a cab.

She told her family what had happened and police were called.

Georgopoulos was arrested days later at a different hotel in south Calgary.

A sentencing date has not been set.