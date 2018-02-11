Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fiery crash on Sunday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary near Highway 22.

Cochrane RCMP says they were called to the scene of a two vehicle collision in the median at around 9:00 a.m.

No one was injured in the crash, but one of the vehicles involved caught on fire.

Police say that poor road conditions are likely to blame for the incident.

RCMP says they are also dealing with a separate crash on Highway 1, closer to Calaway Park.

No one was injured in that incident either.

Officials advise drivers to exercise caution when driving on Highway 1 while crews continue to clean up after the crashes.

Drivers are also reminded to take extra time and slow down when in winter driving conditions.