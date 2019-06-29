RCMP are searching for a driver who fled on foot after being involved in a serious two-vehicle crashnorth of the City of Airdrie.

Officials say they were called to the scene in the northbound lanes of Highway 2 near Highway 567 at about 6:10 a.m. Saturday.

One of the vehicles was on fire when they arrived at the scene while another vehicle had rolled into the ditch.

An investigation revealed a vehicle was heading northbound on the highway when it was struck from behind by an SUV, also heading northbound.

The first vehicle lost control and rolled off the highway into the ditch.

The SUV pulled to the side of the road and burst into flames. The lone driver, a man, fled the scene on foot.

The lone driver of the other vehicle, an adult female, was taken to Foothills Hospital by EMS. Officials say she was in serious, but stable condition.

RCMP are still working to identify the driver who fled the scene.

Traffic was diverted for several hours while the scene was cleared.