Vehicle set on fire in downtown Calgary Sunday: Video

CALGARY -

Video online appears to show someone setting fire to a vehicle in the middle of the street near Calgary city hall around 11 a.m. Sunday.

In the video posted to YouTube by user Virtue, someone appears to set fire to a vehicle in the middle of an intersection beside Bow Valley College before walking away. Sirens can also be heard right after the fire is started.

A vehicle is seen being set on fire in Downtown Calgary. (YouTube/Virtue)

According to officials, no one was injured and a portion of MacLeod Trail was closed for several hours while Calgary police and fire investigated.

The remains of a vehicle in downtown Calgary after a fire. (CTV News Calgary)

It is not known if anyone has been arrested in relation to the incident.