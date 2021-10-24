Vehicle set on fire in downtown Calgary Sunday: Video
A vehicle on fire in downtown Calgary Sunday. (Supplied)
CALGARY -
Video online appears to show someone setting fire to a vehicle in the middle of the street near Calgary city hall around 11 a.m. Sunday.
In the video posted to YouTube by user Virtue, someone appears to set fire to a vehicle in the middle of an intersection beside Bow Valley College before walking away. Sirens can also be heard right after the fire is started.
A vehicle is seen being set on fire in Downtown Calgary. (YouTube/Virtue)
According to officials, no one was injured and a portion of MacLeod Trail was closed for several hours while Calgary police and fire investigated.
The remains of a vehicle in downtown Calgary after a fire. (CTV News Calgary)
It is not known if anyone has been arrested in relation to the incident.