CALGARY -- A man from Vulcan, Alta. is facing a long list of charges after he rammed several police cruisers while attempting to evade arrest this week.

Claresholm RCMP were investigating a suspicious vehicle, which was believed to be stolen, at about 8:15 a.m. Monday.

When the officers approached the vehicle, they noticed a man asleep in the driver's seat. The suspect woke up, started the truck and drove into the police vehicles to escape.

One of the police vehicles was disabled in the crash, but the other attempted to follow the suspect but broke off pursuit when it proved to be a danger to the public.

A couple days later, officers in Nanton, Alta. spotted the same vehicle parked in a driveway in the community.

When the RCMP officer began to approach, the driver again put the truck into motion and crashed into the police cruiser to escape.

Police then chased the suspect out of Nanton, into the rural areas east of the town.

As the pursuit was ongoing, a civilian noticed the suspect's truck drive past his property more than once.

That's when he decided to help Mounties make an arrest.

"This civilian decided to pull his own vehicle across the roadway and abandon it, in an effort the slow or stop the chase," RCMP wrote in a release.

However, instead of stopping in front of the parked vehicle, the suspect crashed directly into it, disabling his own vehicle in the process.

The suspect was then arrested and taken to Claresholm Hospital to be checked out, but it turned out he was not seriously injured.

Hudson Soll, 25, of Vulcan, Alta. is now facing a total of 31 charges, including:

Two counts of assault on police

Two counts of flight from police

Two counts of escape lawful custody

Three counts of mischief

Three firearms offences

Possession of stolen property

Numerous vehicle offences and breaches of conditions

No civilians or police officers were injured during the incident.

While the suspect was successfully arrested, police would like to remind citizens that such situations are dangerous and they urge them not to get involved.

"We do not encourage the public to engage in these types of events for their safety."