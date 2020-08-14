CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service confirms 34-year-old Anthony Taylor of Calgary was the victim of Thursday morning's fatal stabbing near Macleod Trail.

Police were called to the 5500 block of Second St. S.W., in a residential area within Manchester Industrial, shortly before 3 a.m. following reports of an assault.

Officers located a severely injured man between two parked vehicles. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Following an autopsy, officials identified the deceased as Taylor.

A trail of blood stretched for several blocks along Macleod Trail.

A suspect was arrested Thursday morning at the Foothills Medical Centre. Police have not disclosed whether charges have been laid in connection with Taylor's death.

According to police, the home that officers initially responded to has been the subject of numerous complaints tied to drug activity in the area.

Anyone with information about the fatal attack is asked to contact the CPS homicide tip line at 403-482-8877 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.