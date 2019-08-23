Victim in serious but stable condition following Friday night knife fight
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 9:03PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, August 23, 2019 9:47PM MDT
A man is in serious but stable condition in the hospital following a stabbing that took place early Friday evening in northeast Calgary.
The incident took place shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 35th Avenue NE, when police discovered a man with a stab wound.
The man was taken to hospital, where he's in serious but stable condition with a collapsed lung.
The police tracked down the female suspect, who was apprehended in a cab outside Cash Money at 222 16th Avenue NE, across the street from Peter’s Drive-In.
Upon arrest, police discovered a knife in her back.
The offender and victim are both known to police.