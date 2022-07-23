One man was rushed to hospital on Saturday after a stabbing outside a convenience store in downtown Calgary.

Police were called to the Circle K in the 700 block of Eighth Street S.W. at around 5 a.m.

Officers found the victim suffering from a significant stab wound to the chest.

Police administered first aid to the man but, due to concerns his injuries were life-threatening, transported him to hospital themselves instead of waiting for an ambulance.

Investigators are in the process of canvassing for CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses, but don't believe the stabbing to be random and believe the victim knew his attacker.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.