RCMP members have made an arrest in connection with several recent break-ins in a vacation area west of Cochrane.

Residents of Ghost Lake Village noticed a suspicious person pulling a cart through the resort in the area on Tuesday evening and notified police. The sighting came a day after someone gained access to a trailer and stole several items including distinctive clothing matching the attire of the suspicious person on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the resort and arrested a man who was pulling a wagon full of stolen items including two firearms. RCMP determined the objects in the wagon had been stolen from nearby residents.

Charges are pending against the suspect, a man of no fixed address whose identity has not been released, in connection with break-and-enter and possession of property obtained by crime.