CALGARY -- Calgary's longest-serving councillor has tendered his resignation and will step away from the job at the end of the day.

Ward 10 Coun. Ray Jones confirms to CTV News that he has participated in his final council and committee meeting and has resigned due to medical concerns.

Jones says he his mixed emotions about leaving council. He was first elected to the position in 1993.

The position of Ward 10 councillor will remain unfilled until his successor is selected in the 2021 Calgary municipal election.