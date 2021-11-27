Warm and windy end to the weekend, mountain snow

CALGARY -

Wintry conditions approach the mountain parks late Saturday night.

The snow stays over the mountains with totals reaching close to 10 cm in Banff and up to 25 cm along Highway 93 between Lake Louise and Saskatchewan River Crossing.

With warmer temperatures on Sunday, areas along the foothills can expect more rain showers than snow.

Dry and warm conditions just east of the foothills with double digit highs to wrap up the weekend in Calgary, and mid-teen highs in extreme southern Alberta.

Wind speeds pick up in southern Alberta Saturday night as well. Expect westerly wind gusts of up to 90 km/h along the foothills and extreme southern regions, with gusts closer to 110 km/h in the southwestern corner, persisting through much of Sunday.

For Calgary and central Alberta, wind speeds begin to pick up Sunday afternoon with gusts closer to 50 to 60 km/h.

Here’s the five day:

Sunday:

· Sun and cloud, gusty at times, winds gusting 30 to 50 km/h

· Daytime high: 13 C

· Overnight: Mostly clear, winds gusting 40 to 60 km/h, 4 C

Monday:

Mainly sunny, breezy

Daytime high: 9 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 0 C

Tuesday:

Mostly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 5 C

Wednesday:

Chance of rain showers beginning before noon, changing to wet snow later in the day

Daytime high: 8 C

Overnight: Chance of flurries ends overnight, -2 C

Thursday: