The warm weather this week could destabilize the snowpack in the mountains west of Calgary and recreational users are being advised to take precautions if travelling in avalanche terrain.

A special public avalanche warning was issued on Monday by Avalanche Canada, Parks Canada and Kananaskis country for all forecast regions in western Canada.

Officials say the warm temperatures this week will increase the avalanche risk and that more people are expected to be out enjoying the mountains as spring break approaches.

“We’ve gone through this very cold period and now it’s gotten super warm. The snowpack doesn’t like rapid changes like that and we are seeing an avalanche cycle that’s actually incredibly widespread across the province,” said Grant Helgeson from Avalanche Canada. “It’s quite literally all the mountains in western Canada, so anywhere there is backcountry avalanche terrain.”

Backcountry users and out of bounds skiers and snowbarders are advised to carry essential avalanche gear including a transceiver, probe and shovel.

Recreational users should plan ahead and make sure groups are gathering away from avalanche slopes and overhead hazards.

“You can still go to the ski hill, you can go out there, have a great time, enjoy a spot like a ski hill, but it’s not a time to go travel in the backcountry,” said Helgeson. “The mountains are not a forgiving or friendly place to be right now.”

Officials say many popular trails in the front country are prone to avalanches and showshoers and hikers are also being advised to be aware of their surroundings and to avoid routes that are susceptible to slides.

For more information and to check avalanche conditions, click HERE.