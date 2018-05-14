CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Warrant issued for third suspect in violent armed robbery at southeast headshop
Police released an image of Majwang Magak and say he is wanted on Canada-wide warrants on firearms related charges.
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 10:22AM MDT
Two people have been charged in a robbery at Hempisphere in the city’s southeast in January and warrants have been issued for a third suspect.
Police say three masked men walked into the headshop, located at 5315 17 Avenue S.E., on January 20 at about 9:00 p.m. with handguns and a machete.
One of the offenders held a gun to the store manager’s head and demanded the keys to the store’s safe.
The other two men forced a clerk in the back room to produce the keys and the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money from the safe.
The workers were put in the back room while the suspects removed products from the store.
The suspects then ripped the phone cords out of the wall and damaged the devices before fleeing the store.
Jahlal Lyndon Pottinger was arrested by police last Thursday and Devan Aaron Wright, was picked up by officers on Friday.
Pottinger, 23, is charged with:
- Two counts of robbery with a firearm
- Two counts of unlawful confinement
- Two counts of pointing a firearm
- One count of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- One count of disguised while committing an indictable offence
Wright, 23, of Calgary, is charged with:
- Two counts of robbery with a firearm
- Two counts of unlawful confinement
- One count of disguised while committing an indictable offence
Canada-wide warrants have been issued for 22-year-old Majwang Magak, for robbery with a firearm, unlawful confinement, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and wearing a disguise while committing an indictable offence.
Magak is described as:
- About 196 cm or 6’5” tall
- 763 Kg or 160 pounds
- Short, black hair
- Brown eyes
Anyone with information about Magak's whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org