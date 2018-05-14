Two people have been charged in a robbery at Hempisphere in the city’s southeast in January and warrants have been issued for a third suspect.

Police say three masked men walked into the headshop, located at 5315 17 Avenue S.E., on January 20 at about 9:00 p.m. with handguns and a machete.

One of the offenders held a gun to the store manager’s head and demanded the keys to the store’s safe.

The other two men forced a clerk in the back room to produce the keys and the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money from the safe.

The workers were put in the back room while the suspects removed products from the store.

The suspects then ripped the phone cords out of the wall and damaged the devices before fleeing the store.

Jahlal Lyndon Pottinger was arrested by police last Thursday and Devan Aaron Wright, was picked up by officers on Friday.

Pottinger, 23, is charged with:

Two counts of robbery with a firearm

Two counts of unlawful confinement

Two counts of pointing a firearm

One count of unauthorized possession of a firearm

One count of disguised while committing an indictable offence

Wright, 23, of Calgary, is charged with:

Two counts of robbery with a firearm

Two counts of unlawful confinement

One count of disguised while committing an indictable offence

Canada-wide warrants have been issued for 22-year-old Majwang Magak, for robbery with a firearm, unlawful confinement, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and wearing a disguise while committing an indictable offence.

Magak is described as:

About 196 cm or 6’5” tall

763 Kg or 160 pounds

Short, black hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information about Magak's whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org