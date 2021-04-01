CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as the search continues for a man wanted on charges related to weapons, drugs and stolen property.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of George Ryan Crann.

The 30-year-old is wanted on charges of:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (three counts);

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts);

Possession of stolen property over $5,000; and,

Failing to comply with a release order (two counts).

The wanted man is described as:

Approximately 170 centimetres (5'7") tall;

Weighing 57 kilograms (125 pounds);

Having a slim build;

Having blue eyes and brown hair; and;

Missing the tip of his right ring finger.

According to police, Crann may be in Calgary, Edmonton or in the area near the hamlet of Parkland along Highway 2 in southern Alberta.

Anyone having information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.