Warrants issued for alleged drug trafficker with ties to Calgary, Edmonton and Parkland
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of George Ryan Crann, 30, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking, weapons and property theft.
CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as the search continues for a man wanted on charges related to weapons, drugs and stolen property.
Warrants have been issued for the arrest of George Ryan Crann.
The 30-year-old is wanted on charges of:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (three counts);
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts);
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000; and,
- Failing to comply with a release order (two counts).
The wanted man is described as:
- Approximately 170 centimetres (5'7") tall;
- Weighing 57 kilograms (125 pounds);
- Having a slim build;
- Having blue eyes and brown hair; and;
- Missing the tip of his right ring finger.
According to police, Crann may be in Calgary, Edmonton or in the area near the hamlet of Parkland along Highway 2 in southern Alberta.
Anyone having information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.