    • Calgary bars and restaurants can begin booze service at 8 a.m. during 2024 Stampede

    A stock photo of people doing a cheers with beers. (Pexels/Darlene Alderson) A stock photo of people doing a cheers with beers. (Pexels/Darlene Alderson)
    Stampede revelers will once again be able tohave some breakfast booze, if that's what their hearts desire.

    Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) announced on Monday that Calgary bars, restaurants and lounges have the option of starting liquor service at 8 a.m. during the 10days of the 2024 Stampede.

    The blanket approval also allows liquor licensees along the parade route to start serving booze at 7 a.m. on the day of the Stampede Parade: Friday, July 5.

    In addition, private events can apply for individual approval from the AGLC to start serving drinks at 6:30 a.m. during Stampede.

    Closing hours for liquor service are not changing and all other rules guiding the service remain in effect.

    "Licensees are expected to continue to offer service in a socially responsible way to ensure the safety of their patrons during these special hours," said the AGLC in a news release.

    The 2024 Calgary Stampede runs from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 14.

