Forest bathing: What is it is and why some Alberta doctors recommend it
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
The practice of "forest bathing" originated in Japan in the 1980s when the country began shifting from a pastoral culture to a technological one.
It is described as the process of therapeutic relaxation that immerses people in their natural environment and encourages them to engage their senses to connect with nature.
"They coined the term 'shinrin-yoku,' which means to bath in the atmosphere of the forest through your senses," said Ronna Schneberger, the owner of Forest Fix in Canmore, and a forest-bathing trainer for the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy.
Schneberger says there are many health benefits to forest bathing, some of which have been backed up by studies, including the benefits of inhaling aromatic compounds released from plants called phytoncides.
"When we spend time in nature, it can help you reduce your cortisol levels, which is your stress hormone. It can help balance your blood pressure, bring your heart rate down. It can reset your nervous system," she said.
"Our body, our mind, our spirit, kind of recalibrates back to our natural state of being, which is peace and equanimity."
CTV News joined Schneberger as she guided a small group through the practice in the forest in Canmore.
Participants were invited to tune into their senses in different ways, such as laying or sitting still and observing what's moving in the forest or listening to the sounds of birds and wind.
"Just to clear away the road dust, people are racing to relax. It just helps them land in their bodies," she said.
"It really helps switch people from a stress state to a calm state."
- Forest bathing is a practice or process of therapeutic relaxation where one spends time in a forest or natural atmosphere. Simmi Latulippe participated in the practice, and says forest bathing helped her reset and reconnect to the land.
"Just being quiet, being able to be a little more mindful when we’re walking, to be a little more mindful when we’re listening and seeing.
"It’s that place where you give gratitude with the land. We’re you feel at peace."
She understands people may be skeptical, but says she is confident one forest bath would change that.
"You have to try it. If you try it, you’ll be changed. If you try it you’ll have an 'ah ha' moment."
Schneberger has been doing guided tours for years, but says the practice is growing in popularity, especially post-pandemic when doctors are prescribing time outdoors to clients.
"During COVID, we could all see that need of just getting outside. We all know spending time in nature is good for us. This particular flavour, if you would, of getting into nature and being guided… it offers a little more than doing it on your own, because as a guide, I’ve taken you through a process maybe you’ve been through, maybe you haven’t."
Dr. Susan Lea-Makenny is an integrated family physician in Calgary, and says she recommends forest bathing to her clients.
"Many of my patients tell me they like nature and go out into it often, but I tell them, 'This is a little different, this is a little more,'" she said.
"One of the things that has certainty been important to me as a physician and recommending it to patients, is there is really good science, really good evidence, of its therapeutic benefits."
Schneberger has accommodated a range of clients from individual people in Alberta, to burnt-out CEOS and corporate groups from as far as the United Kingdom.
"It helps restore people, so that when they show up together, they show up grounded and calm and not stressed out," she said.
"I’ve had groups hire me to do this before a longer leadership program, and it helps coagulate the team, and then when they go into challenging conversations. It works like a charm because they are relaxed."
Morgan Craig-Broadwith, a human resource leader in Calgary and the chief wellness officer and owner of Live Active, says she recommends forest bathing for both employees and employers.
"I do see great value (in it) for everyone, particularly in the workplace where the intensity has increased," she said.
"When you actually give space and time and protect yourself from all of that distraction and stimulation, it’s amazing what can happen.
"I think giving space for that in workspaces gives time for creativity and tie for creativity and rest comes new ideas and innovations and insights."
Schneberger says there is a benefit from being guided through the practice, but says people can learn to do it themselves, even in their own backyard.
"It seems really simple and it is, but it works," she said.
"I honestly think this is the low hanging fruit of mental health, this is the easiest thing you can do."
To find a guide in your area you can visit The Association of Nature and Forest Therapy of Canada.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More Canadians are moving to the U.S. Here's one of the main reasons, according to an immigration expert
Recent data from the U.S. census revealed that more than 126,000 people moved from Canada to the U.S. in 2022. An expert said that one of the main reasons for this move is the cost of living.
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
'They need this protection': Trudeau gov't re-offers $1.5M for enhanced Pride security in Canada
For the second year, the federal government is offering up to $1.5M to Pride organizations across the country to fund enhanced security measures, amid a continued rise in anti-LGBTQ2S+ hate.
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Forest bathing: What is it is and why some Alberta doctors recommend it
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
Elected leaders should read Supreme Court decisions before speaking, says top justice
The chief justice of the Supreme Court is sending a warning about the risks elected officials run by reacting to decisions from the court without first having read the rulings themselves.
Prospective jurors in Hunter Biden's firearms case questioned on gun rights, addiction, politics
A federal gun case against U.S. President Joe Biden’s son Hunter opened Monday with jury selection, following the collapse of a plea deal that would have avoided the spectacle of a trial so close the 2024 election.
MPs 'wittingly' took part in foreign interference: national security committee
A new report says some MPs began 'wittingly assisting' foreign state actors soon after their election, including sending confidential information to Indian officials.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
This is where and when the Oilers will play the Panthers for the Stanley Cup
The Edmonton Oilers will play the Florida Panthers for the Stanley Cup. This is when and where the games will take place. All times are MT.
-
These are the improvements fans can expect to see at Commonwealth Stadium this year
The Edmonton Elks are getting ready to kick off the 2024 CFL season next week and fans will notice some new improvements to Commonwealth Stadium.
-
Edmonton Elks, Riverhawks move start times for Saturday's games so fans can cheer on the Oilers
Two Edmonton sports teams are changing the start times of their games this Saturday so fans can watch the Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge turns the taps back on at four public drinking stations across city
The City of Lethbridge has turned the taps back on at four public drinking stations across the city.
-
Summer roadwork underway in Lethbridge
Road milling and repaving in Lethbridge is unofficially underway.
-
Brooks wins Rocky Mountain Challenge, defeating Surrey 4-1
The Brooks Bandits added a new title to their list Saturday night when they defeated the Surrey Eagles 4-1 to claim the Rocky Mountain Challenge.
Vancouver
-
Homicide team investigating suspicious death in Chilliwack
Homicide investigators were called to Chilliwack over the weekend to investigate a suspicious death.
-
Cyberattack on B.C. government may have compromised 'sensitive personal information': officials
A recent cyberattack on the B.C. government may have compromised the personal information of 19 employees, according to officials.
-
B.C. school district apologizes for asking students 'Should Israel exist?'
The Burnaby School District superintendent has issued an apology and launched an investigation after a Grade 6/7 class was presented with a question regarding the existence of Israel.
Vancouver Island
-
Cyberattack on B.C. government may have compromised 'sensitive personal information': officials
A recent cyberattack on the B.C. government may have compromised the personal information of 19 employees, according to officials.
-
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
-
Weather hampers search for mountaineers missing since Friday near Squamish, B.C.
A spokeswoman for Squamish Search and Rescue in British Columbia says the area where three climbers have been missing since Friday is 'socked in' with clouds and moisture, hampering efforts to find them.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man killed in stabbing outside Esso gas station
Saskatoon police are investigating after a stabbing outside the Esso gas station on 22nd Street turned fatal early Monday morning.
-
City solicitor rejects Downtown Saskatoon's pitch to ban buskers with amps
Saskatoon’s city solicitor has politely rejected a proposal from the downtown business improvement district to draft a bylaw banning the use of amps by street performers and preachers.
-
Saskatoon home left boarded up after morning house fire
A home on the 100 block of Avenue Q South has been left boarded up following a fire on Monday morning.
Regina
-
Five arrested following Regina home invasion
Five men have been arrested and charged after a home invasion in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood Saturday night, police said.
-
Former Regina police superintendent named Saskatchewan's next chief coroner
The new Chief Coroner for Saskatchewan will be Jeff Wagner, a former superintendent of the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) community services division.
-
No injuries reported in Regina house fire
No injuries were reported in a house fire Sunday evening east of Regina’s downtown.
Toronto
-
1 dead, 4 others injured after shooting outside Rexdale high school: police
One of the five people shot outside a Rexdale high school late Sunday night has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.
-
Investigation underway after police officer involved in shooting in Scarborough
An investigation is underway after a police officer was involved in a shooting in Scarborough on Monday afternoon.
-
'People should be preparing': TTC union says not enough progress made in talks ahead of Friday strike deadline
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC employees says little progress has been made in negotiations with just days left before a strike deadline, and they are advising people to plan to get around some other way.
Montreal
-
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
-
Almost two-thirds of Montrealers feel city is less safe than 5 years ago: survey
A new survey shows that nearly two of three people in Montreal feel security is worse that it was five years ago in the city.
-
Hate crimes, assaults and vehicle thefts on the rise in Montreal: annual report
Hate crimes, assaults, and car thefts were among the crimes that saw significant increases from 2022 to 2023, according to the Montreal police (SPVM) annual review.
Atlantic
-
'Not worth the risk': Truro police say train hit car after man tried to drive around safety arms
Police in Truro, N.S., say a freight train collided with a car in the town Saturday night.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP searching for Kings County man wanted on provincewide warrant
The RCMP in Nova Scotia's Kings County is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide warrant.
-
Fire at Dartmouth, N.S., recycling facility deemed under control, no injuries reported
A fire at a recycling facility in Burnside – a business park in Dartmouth, N.S. – has been deemed under control, according to Halifax Regional Fire.
Winnipeg
-
Woman sexually assaulted while walking home in Winnipeg park: police
A Winnipeg woman was sexually assaulted while walking home in a Richmond West park.
-
Inquest into death of Eishia Hudson to look at systemic racism, use of force
An inquest into the death of Eishia Hudson will look at systemic racism and use of force.
-
Expert to testify in Winnipeg trial about mental state of admitted serial killer
An admitted serial killer's mental state is expected to be the focus of a murder trial that resumes in Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
Child dies after three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 417 last Friday
A young girl died has died from her injuries two days after being seriously injured in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end.
-
Hudson's Bay asks city not to designate Rideau Street location as heritage property
The Hudson's Bay Company is asking the city not to designate the department store's location across from the Rideau Centre as a heritage property, for fear it would diminish its value for a future sale or redevelopment.
-
No 'murder hornets' in eastern Ontario, but sightings of European hornets increase
Across social media, there have been many sightings in the Ottawa Valley region of what are being described as giant hornets. Experts identify them as non-invasive European hornets.
Northern Ontario
-
Attempted murder charge after Sudbury driver tries to run over victims with a car three times
A 23-year-old from Sudbury has been charged with attempted murder after someone in a vehicle made multiple attempts to run over two people on Kathleen Street.
-
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
-
'Unimaginable tragedy': Teen dies after being found unresponsive at Ontario school
The family of an Ontario teen with special needs who died after being found unresponsive at his high school is planning legal action while seeking answers following an "unimaginable tragedy," their lawyer said Friday.
Barrie
-
Seadoo incident claims life of man, 23, in Muskoka
A young man died over the weekend after falling into the water while riding a seadoo in Muskoka.
-
Penetanguishene fire may have started in outdoor cooking stove
Early-morning Penetanguishene fire destroys garage.
-
Woman faces impaired driving charge after crashing into Barrie house, forcing evacuation
A woman faces charges after crashing into a house in Barrie's east end over the weekend, forcing several residents to evacuate their homes for hours.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Guilty plea from man who stabbed three at University of Waterloo
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man charged with a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo in June 2023, has pled guilty to four charges.
-
Former Stratford business owner pleads guilty to one charge
Kevin Larson, the former owner of The Hub restaurant, entered a guilty plea to one charge in a Stratford Ont. court Monday.
-
Guelph man stabbed outside home: police
Guelph police are investigating after a man was hurt in a stabbing outside of his home Sunday night.
London
-
'If we can’t maintain property standards, our city is lost': Encampment crackdown in OEV
Crews removed homeless encampments straddling Dundas Street in the Old East Village Monday morning.
-
Ontario Health Coalition holding public hearings on ER closures
Ontario has seen more than 1,200 temporary closures of emergency departments and other hospital services over the past year, according to the Ontario Health Coalition.
-
Listowel native comes close at Canadian Open
Listowel’s Corey Conners, almost became the second Canadian to win the Canadian Open in successive years. Conners was within a shot of the lead at Sunday’s final round of the RBC Canadian Open in Hamllton.
Windsor
-
Three suspects sought after home invasion with machete
Windsor police have arrested two suspects and are looking for three others in connection with a home invasion involving a machete.
-
Tilbury house fire claims life of pet
Chatham-Kent fire officials say a pet has died after a house fire in Tilbury.
-
More Canadians are moving to the U.S. Here's one of the main reasons, according to an immigration expert
Recent data from the U.S. census revealed that more than 126,000 people moved from Canada to the U.S. in 2022. An expert said that one of the main reasons for this move is the cost of living.