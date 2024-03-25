Watch your step! Icy conditions in Calgary due to snowfall melt

Calgary saw more than 35 centimetres of snow during this most recent snow event.

That amount is even more notable when compared to how much snow Calgary normally receives this time of year.

March is historically the snowiest month of the year – with an average of 22.7 centimetres of snow over the duration of the entire month.

From Tuesday night until Saturday, Calgary recorded more than 1.5 times that amount, and this is the second snow event of the month.

As of March 24, the public data for the Environment and Climate Change Canada weather station at the YYC Calgary International Airport showed a March snowfall accumulation of 62 centimetres.

Sunday included more sunshine in the Calgary area, and that insolation (incoming solar radiation) combined with temperatures slightly below freezing, resulted in midday melting for many areas, but unfortunately some of that pooling transitioned to ice as the day went on.

Many pedestrian walkways like sidewalks, stairways, driveways and parking lots ended up with a thick layer of ice on them, with overhangs like eavestroughs, roofs and bridge decks covered in thick icicles.

A similar scenario with the freeze-thaw cycle is likely to develop Monday, with a daytime high of -6 C and a mix of sun and cloud for the region.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, primary roads in Calgary and major highways in southern Alberta were in good shape after crews worked to clear those surfaces.

Daytime highs in Calgary will gradually warm up to a seasonal 6 C by Wednesday, however, they are expected to drop to freezing again for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

A strong ridge of high pressure will move into southern Alberta by the end of the weekend, elevating temperatures back to a seasonal range.

In the early part of the week, snow cover will suppress daytime highs slightly – especially in areas that are untouched (e.g. fresh, white snow). Generally speaking, fresh snow will reflect heat (the sun) rather than absorb it, and that limited absorption can lower temperatures.