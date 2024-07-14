Water consumption dips again Saturday as city considers turning up the flow

Water consumption dropped again Saturday in Calgary as city officials consider turning up the flow in coming days.

City spokesperson Francois Bouchart said residents consumed 535 million litres of water Saturday, down from 554 million on Friday.

The city remains in Stage 3 Outdoor Water Restrictions, the same as on Saturday. The restrictions keep water demand roughly in line with supply.

Under Stage 3 restrictions, residents are allowed to water plants outside from a can or other container, water new sod or grass seed, use it for construction purposes or home renovation projects.

Bouchart said the city continues to maintain pressure in the feeder main at 55 per cent of its usual level, but that will be reconsidered in coming days.

For more about Stage 3 Outdoor water restrictions, go here.

The next update is scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m.