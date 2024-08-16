CALGARY
Calgary

    • Body found as police respond to shooting call in Carrington

    Calgary police say they're investigating a suspicious death in the community of Carrington. (Photo courtesy Andrei R Toma) Calgary police say they're investigating a suspicious death in the community of Carrington. (Photo courtesy Andrei R Toma)
    Calgary police say they're investigating a suspicious death in the community of Carrington.

    Officers were called to the 14200 block of 1 Street N.W. around 5 p.m. Friday.

    The call was for a shooting, police say, and one person was found dead at the location.

    Police say, however, no further information is available at this time.

    Anyone who has information for the police is asked to call them at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

