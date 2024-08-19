CALGARY
Calgary

    • Heat warnings east of Calgary, late day thunderstorms possible across southern Alberta

    Share

    Daytime highs are expected to exceed normal thresholds for most of Alberta on Monday as the tail end of a ridge of high pressure acts as the main weather maker early in the day.

    An incoming low sinking south along the B.C. coastline will start to push out that warmer weather and introduce some instability.

    Afternoon and overnight showers and thunderstorms are possible across southern Alberta Monday, initiating off of the foothills and tracking northeast. Some of those storms could develop into supercell thunderstorms, but as of 8 a.m. no storm watches had been issued. Calgary has a slight chance of isolated and scattered showers developing.

    Heat warnings remain in place for areas east of Calgary, including Brooks and Drumheller. The City of Calgary will see a high of 29 C Monday but lacks the threshold of duration for a heat warning.

    Heat warnings (pink) issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Aug. 19, 2023.

    Daytime highs will drop down to 21 C on Wednesday with a good chance of light and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    • Empower Simcoe closes group homes

      Shawn Ladoceur is one of several individuals with intellectual disabilities who lived at one of two group homes that were recently closed by the not-for-profit organization due to a lack of provincial funding.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News