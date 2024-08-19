Heat warnings east of Calgary, late day thunderstorms possible across southern Alberta

Daytime highs are expected to exceed normal thresholds for most of Alberta on Monday as the tail end of a ridge of high pressure acts as the main weather maker early in the day.

An incoming low sinking south along the B.C. coastline will start to push out that warmer weather and introduce some instability.

Afternoon and overnight showers and thunderstorms are possible across southern Alberta Monday, initiating off of the foothills and tracking northeast. Some of those storms could develop into supercell thunderstorms, but as of 8 a.m. no storm watches had been issued. Calgary has a slight chance of isolated and scattered showers developing.

Heat warnings remain in place for areas east of Calgary, including Brooks and Drumheller. The City of Calgary will see a high of 29 C Monday but lacks the threshold of duration for a heat warning.

Heat warnings (pink) issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Aug. 19, 2023.

Daytime highs will drop down to 21 C on Wednesday with a good chance of light and scattered showers and thunderstorms.