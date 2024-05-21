CALGARY
Calgary

    • We can expect a chilly, wet week in Calgary as the current weather trend carries on

    We will follow the weather trend we had on the long weekend.

    It will be a rainy and cool week.

    On Wednesday, expect on-and-off rain throughout the day with the potential for a late-day thunderstorm.

    Five to 10 millimetres of rain are possible, with a cool daytime high of 11 C and gusts in the afternoon out of the northeast up to 40 km/h:

    We will hold on to the below-normal temperatures all week (18 C is the normal high for Calgary at this time of year).

    On-and-off rain for the next couple of days, with the chance of some embedded late-day thunderstorms.

    Friday will be sunny at times, with the chance of late-day pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

    Back to the rain on Saturday, then it will finally start to clear out and warm up for Sunday.

    Next week comes with sunshine and 20s.

