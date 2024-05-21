We can expect a chilly, wet week in Calgary as the current weather trend carries on

We will follow the weather trend we had on the long weekend.

It will be a rainy and cool week.

On Wednesday, expect on-and-off rain throughout the day with the potential for a late-day thunderstorm.

Five to 10 millimetres of rain are possible, with a cool daytime high of 11 C and gusts in the afternoon out of the northeast up to 40 km/h:

We will hold on to the below-normal temperatures all week (18 C is the normal high for Calgary at this time of year).

On-and-off rain for the next couple of days, with the chance of some embedded late-day thunderstorms.

Friday will be sunny at times, with the chance of late-day pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

Back to the rain on Saturday, then it will finally start to clear out and warm up for Sunday.

Next week comes with sunshine and 20s.