'We didn't understand it': New exhibit shines light on PTSD challenges for Canadian soldiers

A new, temporary exhibit is shining a light on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the challenges it presents for military members as well as the general public. A new, temporary exhibit is shining a light on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the challenges it presents for military members as well as the general public.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities

A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina