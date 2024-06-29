'We left here with what we think is a great haul': Flames draft 10 players in Las Vegas

The Calgary Flames had a busy weekend, drafting 10 players at the 2024 NHL Draft over seven rounds.

The Flames drafted four defencemen, including the number nine pick in the first round, Memorial Cup winner Zayne Parekh, in addition to Henry Mews of the Ottwa 67s, Hunter Lang of the Prince George Cougars and a Calgarian, Eric Jamieson of the Everett Silvertips.

In the third round, they picked up Russian goalie Kirill Zarubin, who plays for the MHL’s AKM Tula.

The team also nabbed five forwards, including Matyei Gridin of the Muskegon Lumberjacks with the 28th pick of the first round.

They also added winger Andrew Basha of the Medicine Hat Tigers, Jacob Bataglia of the Kingston Frontenacs, Trevor Hoskin of the Cobourg Cougars and centre Luke Misa of the Missisauga Steelheads.

"The one thing we talked about was adding more skill, bringing more skill in. I think we did that again today," said Flames general manager Craig Conroy Saturday.

Calgary also made a trade, swapping the 107th overall pick in exchange for the 150th and 177th selections.

Amateur scouting director Todd Button said the draft made him "ecstatic."

"We left here with what we think is a great haul," Button said.