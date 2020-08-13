CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames have recently adopted a Calgary musician's hype rap as their unofficial playoff anthem.

Akrit Jawanda, who goes by the stage name True Mamba, is the man behind a track called “We Lit”.

The song, which actually had a brief rollout in 2019, features rhymes about current Flames players - with a few nods to the glory days of Iggy and Lanny - and the desire to bring the Stanley Cup back to Calgary.

“I made a Calgary Flames anthem called “We Lit””

“People are really enjoying it, the Calgary Flames have picked it up a couple days ago and they made a hype up video for it," True Mamba says.

True Mamba has been rapping since he was eight years old. A die hard Flames fan and musician, he drew inspiration from the ‘04 Cup run song “In Da Dome.”

“I was younger then you know, I was really young," he says, "(but) listening to that definitely gives me inspiration - but for myself it comes from a place of passion."

“I’m a die-hard Flames fan but it's more just being an artist.”

True Mamba says he came out with a song last year during playoffs also called “We Lit”. He says this version is more refined and considers it version 2.0.

“I put out that first version last year” he said “it has been about a year and a half - two years with that first version and what I wanted to do this year was just amp things up, change the energy.”

Over the past few weeks True Mamba has been in contact with the Flames organization. He says they told him there’s a real possibility of the team using the song and making a video.

“I’m ecstatic” said True Mamba.

The @NHLFlames used "WE LIT!" in there pre-game hype up video for today's game! This means so much to me, you have no idea #WELITCALGARY �� #flames — True Mamba (@truemambaworld) August 11, 2020

“It’s crazy just to have my name and the song tied with the organization, at that level anytime, the NHL the Flames, anytime your name is alongside that means so much.”

“We Lit” can be found on YouTube and True Mamba is hoping the city will use the hashtag #welit on social media and get the entire city and Flames fan base lit and behind the team fo, hopefully for a deep run into the 2020 playoffs.