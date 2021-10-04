'We're clicking right now': Lethbridge Hurricanes open WHL season with back-to-back victories
For many young junior hockey players, the opening weekend of the WHL regular season is nerve wracking.
Playing in front of thousands of rowdy fans is something most are completely unfamiliar with, and considering the fact that fans were unable to attend games in person last year, Friday night was a first for a good chunk of the Lethbridge Hurricanes roster.
"Our crowd is so important to us. Just having them back in the stands, it means a lot and it showed on the ice," said Hurricanes head coach Brent Kisio.
Backed by their hometown fans, the 'Canes skated their way to a dominating 9-2 win over the Calgary Hitmen to kick off the 2021-22 WHL season.
With Friday's win on home ice, the club improved to an impressive 114-53-9-10 record at the ENAMX Centre over the past six seasons.
"It's been a long time without our fans, and it was just awesome having them back. We've got a long season ahead and I'm just excited," said Hurricanes forward Noah Boyko, who netted a hat trick in the home opener and played a huge role in the blowout victory.
He was skating alongside veterans Justin Hall and Logan Barlage on what promises to be one of the team's — and possibly the league's — most dominant lines this season.
The trio combined for 10 points in the home opener, with Justin Hall recording a goal and four assists en route to being named the game's first star, and the CHL player of the night.
"We're three best friends and we had a really good game. It's so fun playing with them. They skate hard, they track, they do the right things and we're clicking right now," said Boyko.
Not lost in the excitement of the goal scoring bonanza was the announcement of this year's team captains.
The 'C' will be split between third-year defender Joe Arntsen and forward Jett Jones.
"Lots of great guys have worn letters here in the past and they've kind of carved out the path for how we lead and we've had success with it," said Jones after the game.
"It's a huge honour for all of us, but everyone on the team's a leader so it works out good."
With a head of steam and loaded with confidence, the Hurricanes made the trip up to Calgary on Sunday for a matinee tilt against the Hitmen.
It wasn't quite the same high-flying offensive affair, but nevertheless, the Hurricanes came home with another win, this time by a score of 4-1.
Belarusian rookie forward Yegor Klavdiev had his fingerprints all over the scoresheet, potting back-to-back goals, including the game winner, to seal the deal for the 'Canes.
Lethbridge's next game is at home one Wednesday October 6th when they play host to the Edmonton Oil Kings at the ENMAX Centre.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Conservative caucus to vote on whether to enact power to remove O'Toole
The federal Conservatives will be holding its first post-election in-person caucus meeting on Tuesday, where the national caucus is expected to vote on whether or not to give themselves the power to potentially oust Erin O'Toole.
Many Canadians live in climate risk areas and don't know it: report
Canada's outdated approach to assessing the risks of climate change means that many Canadians are currently living in areas considered at risk of climate-related flooding and wildfires without knowing it, says a new report from the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices.
'Possible explosives' partially shut down Ambassador Bridge, 1 detained
Windsor police say the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing between Canada and the U.S. was shut down for most of the day due to “possible explosives” in the area.
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp slowly come back online
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp appear to slowly be coming back online Monday night after experiencing global outages throughout the day.
UPDATED | Leaked 'Pandora' records show how the powerful shield assets
A new report sheds light on how world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires and others have used offshore accounts to shield assets collectively worth trillions of dollars over the past quarter-century.
'Incredibly easy': Pandora papers reveal simplicity in taking advantage of tax havens
In light of a bombshell report that exposed the tax havens used by the world’s elite, new focus has emerged on how easy it is to create a trust or shell company that can shield the owner from taxes.
William Shatner, Star Trek's Captain Kirk, rocketing into space next week
Star Trek's Captain Kirk is rocketing into space -- boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos' space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.
Infectious disease experts on hosting a safe Thanksgiving celebration
With the Thanksgiving weekend quickly approaching, experts say family gatherings should be held with the windows open and limited to vaccinated guests as the threat of the Delta variant continues to loom.
OPINION | Don Martin: On a national day of Indigenous reflection, the prime minister sees only his own
Justin Trudeau's behaviour on what should have been a solemn day of healing cannot be reconciled with conduct becoming of Canada's prime minister, Don Martin writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: More than 4,000 new weekend cases, 21 deaths
In the past three days, Alberta identified 4,037 new cases of COVID-19 and reported 21 new deaths.
-
Oilers' Archibald's risk of myocarditis would have been '10,000 fold' lower with COVID-19 vaccine: cardiologist
As revelations emerge about the Edmonton Oilers' only player still unvaccinated against COVID-19 developing myocarditis, an Edmonton cardiologist wants you to know your risk of dealing with the same heart condition.
-
Alberta Premier Kenney's approval rating plummets in new Think HQ poll
A Think HQ poll released Monday suggests Premier Jason Kenney is continuing to see a decline in approval of his leadership in Alberta.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update: B.C. records 1,986 cases, 10 deaths over the weekend
Nearly 2,000 cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in B.C. over the weekend, according to the latest update, and 10 people died of the disease in the same period.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Helicopter crashes near Powell River, B.C.
In a statement, the Canadian Armed Forces said it had dispatched a Cormorant rescue helicopter in response to the crash.
-
'Rising crime' in Gastown: Nightclub burglarized 3 nights in a row, man stabbed by stranger, police say
A single business in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood was targeted three times in one weekend by burglars, police say in an overview of several crimes reported in the area in just a few days.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 218 new COVID-19 cases
The new cases were among 1,986 cases found across British Columbia since Friday.
-
Victoria driving instructor, columnist under investigation in alleged sex assaults
A Victoria driving-school instructor and newspaper columnist is under investigation related to three alleged sexual assaults.
-
Old-growth logging protesters gather outside B.C. premier's office as legislature resumes
Protesters opposed to old-growth logging have gathered outside Premier John Horgan's office as the legislature resumes sitting for a six-week fall session.
Atlantic
-
More than a dozen schools close in New Brunswick as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Another sharp jump in COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick forced more than a dozen schools to close Monday, following reports on the weekend indicating the latest surge in infections was showing no signs of letting up.
-
Nova Scotia reports 86 new COVID-19 cases Monday: active number drops to 231
Nova Scotia is reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 and 94 recoveries over the weekend.
-
N.B. reports two COVID-19 deaths; 71 per cent of 75 new cases not fully vaccinated
New Brunswick Public Health reported Monday afternoon that two people have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 68 since the pandemic began.
Toronto
-
Ontario couple warns about using driver's licence to fly after major issue at airport
An Ontario couple who arrived at Toronto Pearson with their driver's licences were shocked when they were told they wouldn't be allowed to board the flight.
-
Weather forecast reveals when Toronto is expected to get its first snowfall
A long-term weather forecast has revealed when southern Ontario is expected to be hit with the first blast of winter.
-
Ontario's top health official to make announcement about rapid testing in schools
Ontario’s top public health official will make an announcement Tuesday morning regarding rapid testing in schools in areas where there are high incidence rates of COVID-19, CTV News Toronto has learned.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police release photos of post-Panda game partiers
Ottawa police have released photos of people they'd like to speak with who attended a destructive street party in Sandy Hill over the weekend.
-
New cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa drop on Monday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting the lowest new COVID-19 case count in nearly a week, one day after the city surpassed 30,000 total cases of the virus.
-
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp slowly come back online
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp appear to slowly be coming back online Monday night after experiencing global outages throughout the day.
Montreal
-
Quebec will use paramedics in indoor settings to ease health-care staff shortage
Quebec passed a decree Monday to try the model out, starting with just 20 workers in Monteregie. Those paramedics volunteered, and the province will wait and see if others step forward too.
-
Montreal to lose out on $7 million after 35,000 tickets tossed out due to court delays
The outcome of a case of a Montreal resident being fined for taking their recycling out to the curb too early has resulted in almost 35,000 tickets across the city being tossed out for taking too long to get before a judge.
-
Little room for error when towing banners by plane, ex-pilot says after Montreal crash
An ex-professional pilot says that while it's too soon to say what caused a plane pulling a marriage proposal banner to crash near Old Montreal over the weekend, there's little room for error when towing banners by air.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region logs 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
Health officials in Waterloo Region recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, most of which are among young people and youth.
-
Mesh masks not appropriate PPE in classrooms, Brantford school board says
The Grand Erie District School Board is clarifying mesh masks aren't appropriate
-
Advocates push for improvements to long-term care homes at protest in Waterloo
Protestors gathered in Waterloo Public Square on Monday, pushing for improvements to Ontario's long-term care homes.
Northern Ontario
-
Auditor general argues legislation requires Laurentian to hand over privileged documents
According to court documents, Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk is arguing legislation compels Laurentian University to provide access to all documents when she requests them as part of her audit process.
-
Pulled over for stunt driving, OPP say North Bay motorist was also impaired
A driver in Sturgeon Falls is facing several charges after Ontario Provincial Police pulled them over Oct. 3.
-
One person charged in Temiskaming Shores after complaints of someone following women and girls
Police have charged one person after receiving several complaints between June and September of this year about someone following and watching younger women and girls near Northern College.
Winnipeg
-
Two new deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases Monday in Manitoba
Manitoba health officials are reporting two new deaths and 83 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
-
More action needed on calls for justice, survivor says on MMIWG Awareness Day
It’s been more than two years since 231 Calls for Justice were released, but advocates and First Nations leaders say not enough progress has been made to help stop the genocide identified by the National Inquiry.
-
Brian Pallister resigns as MLA for Fort Whyte
Former Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has resigned as MLA for Fort Whyte.
Regina
-
Some Sask. businesses objecting to proof of vaccination requirements
A handful of Saskatchewan business owners have stated they will not enforce the province’s proof of vaccination policy, with some citing an inability to enforce the new rule and others vocalizing a fundamental disagreement with the policy.
-
Historical true crime cases featured in RCMP Heritage Centre exhibit
The RCMP Heritage Centre has put a new twist on its annual historical true crime exhibit. This year’s ‘Macabre Museum: Stories from the RCMP Crime Collection’ will feature several historical crime cases, from the perspective of RCMP officers.
-
5 COVID-19 related deaths in Sask., 445 more cases reported
Saskatchewan reported 445 new COVID-19 cases on Monday with five additional deaths related to the virus.
Saskatoon
-
Northern Sask. wildfires lead to smoky haze in Saskatoon
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special air quality statement for the city of Saskatoon.
-
Some Sask. businesses objecting to proof of vaccination requirements
A handful of Saskatchewan business owners have stated they will not enforce the province’s proof of vaccination policy, with some citing an inability to enforce the new rule and others vocalizing a fundamental disagreement with the policy.
-
Sask. First Nations evacuate from wildfires for 2nd time this year
Red Earth and Shoal Lake Cree Nation leaders have issued evacuation orders due to nearby wildfires.