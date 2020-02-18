CALGARY -- Family members of a man missing for several months learned on Family Day that he may be dead.

Bradley Holloway’s family members joined RCMP at a rural location on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation on Monday to try and identify remains found in the snow. Based on belongings recovered nearby, they think it is their brother, Bradley. RCMP say DNA testing will be used for confirmation.

“We never thought we’d go through something like this,” said his sister Tamille Holloway. “I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone.”

Holloway, 41, vanished from Morley on Nov. 22, 2019. RCMP put out a missing persons release in December.

RCMP, search and rescue volunteers and members of the Calgary Police Service Canine Unit were still searching the scene Tuesday, one day after the remains were found.

Holloway is the oldest of five kids and was living in Morley with their mother.

"He always told us how proud he was of us," said his sister, Tiffany Holloway, who explained they often called Bradley 'Tohdoh' which is the Nakoda word for brother.

He was also the father of eight children.

"Three boys and five girls," said Tamille. "He loved them so much."

She added that Bradley struggled with addiction but was loved by the community where he often worked as a horse trainer.

"Everybody could say he was a humble, helpful, kind, very hardworking man," she said.

His family hopes anyone with information about his death will speak up.

"We want closure," said Tamille.

"We are so thankful for finding him now we can focus on laying him to rest properly."

RCMP say all possibilities are being considered but at this time haven’t classified this case as suspicious or not.