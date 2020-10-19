CALGARY -- Lethbridge police recovered weapons and stolen property after a search of a home on Friday and two people are now facing charges.

The warrant was executed at a home in the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue N. Two people were taken into custody and a number of items were recovered, including knives, axes, bear spray and a replica handgun.

"Stolen items linked to thefts from motor vehicles included more than two dozen electronic devices, purses, and a backpack containing more than $5,000 in high-end hunting gear," police said in a release.

"The total value of the stolen property is more than $15,000."

Jason Bertram, 46, is facing 23 charges and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 21.

Kirsten Bertram, 38, is facing eight charges and is to appear in court Jan. 20, 2021.