Weather advisory issued for Calgary as cold front expected Thursday afternoon

The midweek chinook that warmed up Calgary is not sticking around.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a weather advisory at 10:40 a.m. advising that temperatures will be dropping fast Thursday afternoon.

“A cold front approaching from the north will bring a sudden drop in temperatures by this afternoon,” it said. “Temperatures may drop 15 to 20 degrees Celsius in less than an hour.”

Because of the rapidly dropping temperatures, wet areas that melted over the past few days can be expected to turn into treacherously icy surfaces.

It was nine degrees in Calgary at noon, with a forecast calling for periods of light snow starting late in the afternoon, accompanied by gusting winds of up to 60 km/h.

The temperature is expected to fall to -11 C by late Thursday afternoon, with a windchill of - 22.

The cold snap is expected to stick around right through the weekend and into next week.