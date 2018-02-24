Some intrepid swimmers jumped into the icy water of Arbour Lake on Saturday to raise money for charity.

Most the crowd was made up of onlookers, though, since the temperature outside was just under the freezing point and the ice is a metre thick, the deepest it’s been in the event’s history.

But there were still a lot of participants, more than 170, and they didn't seem to be bothered by the cold. Among them was Calgary Stampeder Alex Singleton and members of Calgary-area law enforcement agencies. Together they raised $55,000 for Special Olympics Alberta.

"I got involved three years ago, just basically helping out, I started from being involved with LETR, I started coaching Special Olympics and you know, our jobs can be difficult as it is, so it's nice to have something as positive and be around these athletes who are always happy no matter what,” said Thomas Cleal, Calgary Remand Centre.

Polar plunges took place all over Alberta this winter in order to raise money for Special Olympics Alberta. The funds will support athletes with developmental disabilities so they can take part in sport. Last year, polar plunges raised over $167,000 for Special Olympics.