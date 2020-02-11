CALGARY -- Weather warnings were in place for several areas in central and southern Alberta as a band of snow moved across the province, however they were lifted by mid-afternoon Monay.

The warnings said visibility will be greatly reduced and snow will accumulate quickly.

"Overall snowfall amounts will likely approach 10-15 cm, however the bulk of that snow has already fallen and the low visibility is the main hazard at this time," read the warning.

The areas covered by the warning included:

Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre

Drumheller, Three Hills

Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler

Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park

Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Redwater, Smoky Lake

Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin, Tofield

Slave Lake

Spruce Grove, Morinville, Mayerthorpe, Evansburg

Westlock, Barrhead, Athabasca

An extreme cold warning is also in place for Fort Chipewyan-Wood Buffalo National Park as temperatures in that area are expected to drop to between -40 C and -45 C.

For updated information on weather warnings, visit the Environment Canada website.