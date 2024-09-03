CALGARY
Calgary

    • Wednesday is the 'cool' day, this week, but that's not really saying much

    Share

    Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week, but it will still be above normal.

    Expect a high of 20 C with sun and cloud.

    A ridge of high pressure will start to do its magic on Thursday.

    Expect high 20s on Thursday.

    By Friday and the weekend, expect summer heat – potentially record-breaking.

    There will likely be heat warnings issued later this week.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News